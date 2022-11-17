Tesla Model S Receives 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating, Again

The Tesla Model S was launched in 2012 and 2 years later, it was the only vehicle to achieve a 5-star Euro NCAP rating and 5 stars in every NHTSA category. Now, the EV has once again scored the 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP under the newest, most stringent 2020-2022 testing protocol focused on evaluating the vehicle’s ability to protect adults, children and vulnerable road users, as well as its proficiency in crash avoidance and other safety assistance features.

Following this test, the Tesla Model S again received a 5-star safety rating and the highest Overall Score among any vehicle tested in this protocol. It also performed exceptionally well in more detailed tests across the board:

98% in Safety Assist.

91% in Child Occupant Protection.

94% in Adult Occupant Protection.

Maximum points awarded in Far-Side Impact subsection.

Maximum points awarded in Rescue, Extraction and Post-Crash Safety subsection.

These ratings are in part thanks to new safety features that now come standard in all new Model S vehicles: