Tesla Model S Receives 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating, Again

The Tesla Model S was launched in 2012 and 2 years later, it was the only vehicle to achieve a 5-star Euro NCAP rating and 5 stars in every NHTSA category. Now, the EV has once again scored the 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP under the newest, most stringent 2020-2022 testing protocol focused on evaluating the vehicle’s ability to protect adults, children and vulnerable road users, as well as its proficiency in crash avoidance and other safety assistance features.
Following this test, the Tesla Model S again received a 5-star safety rating and the highest Overall Score among any vehicle tested in this protocol. It also performed exceptionally well in more detailed tests across the board:
- 98% in Safety Assist.
- 91% in Child Occupant Protection.
- 94% in Adult Occupant Protection.
- Maximum points awarded in Far-Side Impact subsection.
- Maximum points awarded in Rescue, Extraction and Post-Crash Safety subsection.
These ratings are in part thanks to new safety features that now come standard in all new Model S vehicles:
- Collision Avoidance Driver Monitoring System: Uses direct monitoring to detect a distracted driver and automatically adjusts the sensitivity of the Forward Collision Warning system to be more reactive.
- Advanced Front-Structure Castings: Using our expertise in large castings, we developed an all-new front structure that absorbs maximum energy and reduces occupant acceleration.
- Automatic Airbag Suppression: Distinguishes between humans and child-seats in the front passenger seat; if a child-seat is detected, the front passenger side airbag is automatically deactivated.
- Far-Side Airbag: Provides additional protection during side impacts, particularly when there are two front occupants. This airbag deploys between the front seats to help prevent head injuries that could be caused by occupant-to-occupant contact.
- Multi-Collision Braking: Automatically activates the vehicle braking system after a collision to help prevent a secondary impact.
- Steering Yoke: The yoke airbag deploys, cushions and restrains the driver without the top section of a traditional steering wheel, while also providing a clear view of the instrument cluster and road ahead. Model S is the first vehicle with a yoke to receive 5 stars from Euro NCAP.