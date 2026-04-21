Tesla Expands Robotaxi Service to Dallas and Houston

Tesla has quietly expanded its robotaxi operations to Dallas and Houston, marking the first time the service has moved beyond Austin.

In a significant step forward, the robotaxi service in both cities is operating—at least partially—without safety drivers. This makes Tesla the first automaker to run unsupervised autonomous ride services across multiple cities in Texas, pushing the boundaries of real-world autonomous mobility deployment.

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While Tesla hasn’t revealed fleet size targets or rollout scale for either market, the expansion signals growing confidence in its self-driving technology under live conditions.

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