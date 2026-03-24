Tensor Robocar For Personal Use Debuts with Foldable Steering and Full Autonomy

Silicon Valley-based Tensor has showcased its futuristic Tensor Robocar in the UK for the first time at the European AV Summit—and it’s aiming to redefine personal mobility.

The Robocar is claimed to be the world’s first Level 4 autonomous vehicle designed for private ownership, meaning it can handle full self-driving in most conditions while still allowing manual control when needed. One standout feature is its foldable steering wheel, co-developed with Autoliv, which neatly tucks away when the car is in autonomous mode.

Underneath, the Robocar uses a full-stack redundancy architecture powered by advanced AI, ensuring multiple layers of safety and reliability. The system is engineered to meet regulatory standards across global markets, making it a serious contender for widespread adoption.

Tensor is targeting production in 2026, with initial markets including the UAE, Europe, and the United States. The UK, showcased as a key testing ground, is expected to play a major role in shaping deployment strategies.

Backing the project is a strong ecosystem of partners including Nvidia, Oracle, Arm, and VinFast—covering everything from AI and cloud tech to manufacturing.

If Tensor delivers on its promise, the Robocar could mark a turning point—bringing true hands-free driving closer to everyday ownership.

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