Multiple Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Zila Parishad of Pune

Tata Motors has delivered multiple Winger Ambulances to the Zila Parishad of Pune to provide aid to Covid-19 patients. A total of 51 units of the Tata Winger Ambulances were given to the authorities as a part of a larger order placed by the Zila Parishad. Dignitaries from the Zilla Parishad and Tata Motors along with the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Ajit Pawar, were present at the venue during the handover ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said:

The Tata Winger platform is a versatile one and is perfectly suited for several applications. It is one of the most successful ambulance platforms in the country and has helped save thousands of lives to date. In the BS6 form, it has enhanced value-adds that make it the ideal vehicle for patient transportation. Tata Motors stands together with the country in its endeavour to fight Covid-19 and we are determined to support the government in providing better and quicker healthcare to all.

All the 51 units of the Tata Winger Ambulances are designed for patient transportation as per AIS 125 Part 1. They also have a dedicated partition for the driver to protect him/her from getting infected by the deadly coronavirus. Tata Motors says that the monocoque chassis of the Winger will provide a smoother drive that will be beneficial while transporting patients.

When it comes to the performance, the Tata Winger is powered by a 2.2L 4-cylinder BS6-compliant diesel engine that puts out 98 bhp and 200 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The availability of high torque at low revs results in fewer gear changes and thus increased fuel efficiency.

