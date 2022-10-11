Tata Tiago EV Receives Overwhelming Response, 10K Bookings in 1 Day

The recently launched Tata Tiago EV has received an overwhelming response in the Indian market. Over 10,000 units of the electric hatchback have been booked in a single day.
Considering the response that the Tata Tiago EV has received, Tata Motors has decided to extend the special introductory pricing, starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh (All India - Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.
Extending the introductory offer, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said:
We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.