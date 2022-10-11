Tata Tiago EV Receives Overwhelming Response, 10K Bookings in 1 Day

The recently launched Tata Tiago EV has received an overwhelming response in the Indian market. Over 10,000 units of the electric hatchback have been booked in a single day.

Considering the response that the Tata Tiago EV has received, Tata Motors has decided to extend the special introductory pricing, starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh (All India - Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.

Extending the introductory offer, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: