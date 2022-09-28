Tata Tiago EV Launched in India, First Electric Hatchback From Tata Motors

Tata Motors has extended its electric vehicle lineup by introducing yet another EV in the Indian market. This time it is the brand's first electric hatchback, the Tata Tiago EV. It has been launched with segment-first and premium features.

Tata Tiago EV is based on the Ziptron technology – Tata Motors’ in-house developed globally competitive high voltage architecture designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions.

The new electric hatchback is offered in multiple combinations of IP67-rated battery packs and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km.

Keeping all stress at bay, the battery and motor also come with 8 years or 160,000 kms warranty. The production of the 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritized based on insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

With special introductory prices starting INR 8.49 Lakh (All India - Ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers (of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV), bookings for the Tata Tiago EV will start on October 10, 2022. Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of INR 21, 000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on the website. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in January 2023.