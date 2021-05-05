Tata Tiago and Tigor Get a Suprise Update - Video

Tata Motors have silently added a new feature to the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor sub-compact sedan from April 2021. If you are in the market for either of these two models, you will be glad to know that Tata is now providing a new Tyre Mobility Kit with both the Tiago and the Tigor. Tucked away neatly under the driver seat, the Tyre Mobility Kit can be extremely handy in case of punctures or emergency breakdowns. Here's a video taking you through the contents of the Tyre Mobility Kit and its specific usage.

Inside the Tyre Mobility Kit, you will find an air compressor and a liquid sealant. The air compressor can be used to check your tire pressure on the go and in case of slow punctures or otherwise low tyre pressure, you can easily top up your tyres using this tool. To use the air compressor, you will need to plug it into the 12V charging socket of your car. Once connected to the power source, switch on the air compressor and you will hear the motor running.

Also Read : Tata Tiago Loses Funky Victory Yellow Colour - Here's Why

Connect the other nozzle to the specific tyre with low pressure and it will top up automatically. It also comes with a tyre pressure gauge so that you can inflate your tires to the optimum level. Do note that when using the air compressor, you should keep your engine running or else it could suck out too much juice from the car battery. The air compressor is good for quick top ups or slow punctures. But what if you have a completely flat tire? Well, for that, Tata Motors have also provided a liquid tyre sealant.

To use this, you need to screw the sealant bottle into the air compressor at its designated slot. Once connected, plug the air compressor to the charging socket and the other nozzle to the tyre and it will completely fill the flat tyre with the liquid sealant. The liquid will solidify and seal the puncture from inside the tyre along with topping it up with air. This, however, is only a temporary solution to allow you to go the distance to properly fix your tyre.

Under the hood, both the Tiago and the Tigor are offered with just one petrol engine option. The BS6-compliant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine produces 86 PS and 113 Nm. Gearbox options on both the cars include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual unit. The Tiago is currently priced between INR 4.85 lakh and INR 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Tigor is priced between INR 5.49 lakh and INR 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.