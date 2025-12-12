Tata Sierra Sets New India Record with 29.9km/l Fuel Efficiency Run

The Tata Sierra has officially entered the India Book of Records after achieving an impressive 29.9km/l fuel efficiency during a certified 12-hour run at the Natrax proving ground in Indore on 30 November 2025. The test was conducted by the Pixel Motion team, who drove the SUV continuously from 7am to 7pm, pausing only for quick driver changes, surpassing the previous national benchmark for long-duration efficiency.

Powering this record run was Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion petrol engine, a unit built around an advanced combustion system and friction-optimised architecture designed to maximise thermal efficiency. Alongside the efficiency test, the Sierra also completed a parallel top-speed run, clocking 222km/h under controlled conditions at Natrax. However, Tata confirmed that customer vehicles will be electronically limited to 190km/h for safety and durability.

Tata Motors emphasised that the tests were carried out in a controlled, supervised environment by trained drivers, and urged customers not to attempt replicating such driving behaviour on public roads.

With this achievement, the Sierra strengthens its position as one of Tata’s most technically advanced models, showcasing the capabilities of the upcoming Hyperion engine platform.