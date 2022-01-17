Tata Safari Dark Edition Joins the Brand's Dark Range

The Tata Safari Dark Edition is the latest model to join the brand's Dark Range of products. Bookings for the new variant of the SUV are now open. Tata Motors has launched the Safari Dark Edition at a starting price of INR 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Safari Dark Edition will be clad in the signature Oberon Black exterior body colour, which many have now come to associate with the Dark Range. The mascots on the fender and the tailgate as well as the 18” Blackstone alloy wheels lend the exteriors the signature dark look.

As part of the interiors, the Tata Safari Dark Edition offers a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements. Additions like the distinct dark finishes, special Blackstone Matrix dashboard & premium Dark upholstery (Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with BlueTri Arrow Perforations and Blue Stitching) complete the insides of the Safari Dark.

Available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims, the Tata Safari Dark Edition will get other exclusive features such as Ventilated Seats on both 1st and 2nd Row, Air purifier and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

Launched last year, the Safari has already achieved milestones of its own, completing the 10K rollout in just 6 months & 16k happy Safari owners have already reclaimed their lives since the launch. The Dark Edition is the latest treatment to be given to the legendary SUV post the introduction of its Gold avatar, which also has been greatly loved by all.