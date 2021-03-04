WATCH Tata Safari Adventure Persona Reach Showroom For Delivery

Launched last month, the 2021 Tata Safari has every SUV-lover worth his salt sit up and take notice. In fact, the carmaker has garnered a pretty good response from the car buyers as many have rushed to order the latest iteration of what was once the most iconic SUV of its times. Recently, the Pune-based carmaker even announced the delivery of 100 units of the new Tata Safari in New Delhi, and today, we have a short video of the Tata Safari Adventure Persona variant of the new model rolling into a dealership to get prepared for imminent delivery.

The Tata Safari Adventure Persona costs INR 20.20 lakh- 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the exact specifications of the car you buy. It's available in two seating formats - a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench seats. And one can choose between a manual and an automatic transmission. The flagship trim of the third-gen Safari is available exclusively in Tropical Mist Blue colour, which, in our opinion, lends a touch of sophistication to the SUV. It also features distinctive gloss black and granite black trims on the grille and the roof rails. The visual enhancements don't end here as the Adventure Persona gets bespoke charcoal black 18-inch mag wheels and 'Safari' lettering on its hood. Inside, the top-spec model gets an earthy brown upholstery and dark chrome and piano black interior trim.

Mechanically, however, the Tata Safari Adventure Persona stays untouched. It's powered by the same Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that is available on the regular model. This oil-burner produces a maximum power of 168bhp and a peak torque of 350Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. Akin to the Harrier, the Safari is underpinned by the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture.

The 2021 Tata Safari is available only in a front-wheel-drive configuration. However, Tata Motors has asserted that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be easily tweaked to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system in case there's sufficient demand for a 4x4 version. The features list for the new-gen Safari includes bits like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, drive modes (Eco, City and Sports) and ESP-based Terrain modes (Normal, Rough and Wet), electric parking brake, hill-descent control, boss seating mode for the second row, ambient lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon HID headlights, powered driver seat, iRA connected car tech, et al.

