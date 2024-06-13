Tata Punch.ev and Nexon.ev Earn Top Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings

The Tata Punch.ev and Nexon.ev have both secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Punch.ev set a new benchmark with the highest scores ever recorded: 31.46/32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 for child occupant protection (COP). The Nexon.ev also performed impressively, achieving 29.86/32 for AOP and 44.95/49 for COP. Tata Motors now stands out as the only OEM with a 5-star rated SUV lineup across both Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

Mr. Nitin Gadkari – Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, expressed, “My heartfelt congratulations to Tata Motors on this significant milestone as the Nexon.ev and Punch.ev receive a 5-star rating, under Bharat-NCAP. The certification aligns with the Indian government's vision for safer vehicles in the country and emphasizes the role of Bharat-NCAP in making India's automobile industry 'aatmanirbhar'. The Bharat-NCAP car safety standard is pivotal in realizing the government’s vision to make India a global automobile hub and increase its export worthiness in International markets.”

Commenting on this extraordinary achievement, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Safety, once less discussed, is now a top priority for the Indian car buyer. At Tata Motors, safety is engrained in our DNA, which has made us an industry benchmark. We have continued to be the pioneers in driving the safety conversation – ensuring that our commitment reflects in every vehicle we manufacture, regardless of price point. We welcome stricter government safety standards and are proud to be the first manufacturer to have sent vehicles and lead the Bharat-NCAP protocol with superlative results. We are delighted to produce India’s safest vehicle – an EV – in the Punch.ev, while the Nexon.ev continues its legacy of safety with its 5-star rating. Together, all four of our SUVs tested under the Bharat-NCAP have achieved 5-star ratings, setting a benchmark for all passenger vehicles to follow. Looking ahead, our proactive stance on safety will continue, backed by extensive R&D to help us evolve and enable us in leading the way to create a safer future for every road user.”

Since its launch, the Punch.ev has captivated EV enthusiasts and first-time buyers, with more than 35% of its owners coming from rural areas. Boasting a long range, superior performance, cutting-edge technology, and premium features typically found in higher segments, the Punch.ev has welcomed over 10,000 owners into its community. This electric SUV exemplifies the future of mobility, delivering high convenience and a premium experience that is accessible to all.