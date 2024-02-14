Tata Motors Does it Again: 2023 Nexon Facelift Gets 5-star GNCAP Rating

Tata Motors has done it yet again. The brand's 2023 Nexon facelift has been awarded a 5-star GNCAP safety rating - 32.22/34 points for adult occupant protection and 44.52/49 points for child occupant protection. All of Tata's new SUV models have now earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Safety Features
- Six airbags
- Three-point seatbelts for all occupants
- ISOFIX restraints
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Emergency (E-call) assistance
- Breakdown (B-call) assistance
- 360-degree surround view system
- Blind view monitoring
- Front parking sensors
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Front fog lamp with cornering function
- Rearview camera
Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said:
Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive 5 star rating from GNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP 5-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India. We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectations but also prioritize the safety of every passenger on the road.