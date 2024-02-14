Tata Motors Does it Again: 2023 Nexon Facelift Gets 5-star GNCAP Rating

Tata Motors has done it yet again. The brand's 2023 Nexon facelift has been awarded a 5-star GNCAP safety rating - 32.22/34 points for adult occupant protection and 44.52/49 points for child occupant protection. All of Tata's new SUV models have now earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Safety Features

Six airbags

Three-point seatbelts for all occupants

ISOFIX restraints

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Emergency (E-call) assistance

Breakdown (B-call) assistance

360-degree surround view system

Blind view monitoring

Front parking sensors

Auto-dimming IRVM

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front fog lamp with cornering function

Rearview camera

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said: