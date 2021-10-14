Tata Punch Scores 5-star Global NCAP Safety Rating

Tata Motors has announced that the Tata Punch has scored a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The sub-compact SUV is the third car from the company to receive this recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said:

SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament to the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles.”

Built on the proven and modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture, the PUNCH incorporates several industry-first innovations to enhance both functionality and driving pleasure. Its tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provide an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads offer. The class-leading comfort, advanced infotainment and connectivity match the high expectations of the discerning Indian car-buyers.

Tata Punch safety features include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, Corner Stability Control, Brake Sway Control, Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Perimetric Alarm System, Reverse Parking Camera, Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders, Tyre Puncture Repair Kit, Extensive use of High Strength Steel.