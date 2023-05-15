Tata Punch EV Spied on a Flatbed: What to Expect

Unlike the usual test mules of upcoming cars that are spotted being tested on the roads, Tata Punch EV has been spied on a flatbed. But this is the first time the Punch EV has been spotted. Here is what to expect from the upcoming electric vehicle.

Tata Punch EV will look quite similar to the petrol-powered model that is currently on sale with a few changes here and there. One of the biggest alterations would include disc brakes on all wheels.

Just like on the outside, we expect the Tata Punch EV interior to be borrowed from the ICE variant as well. However, the upcoming car would feature an electronic parking brake and drive mode selector that we have seen on the Tata Nexon EV Max. We could also see a larger touchscreen unit in the Punch EV.

As for the powertrain, expect the Tata Punch EV to come equipped with Tata's Ziptronic system, perhaps, similar to the one seen on the Tigor EV. However, there might be a difference in the battery capacity.

Speaking of battery capacity, do you think the Tata Punch EV was spied on a flatbed because it ran out of juice?

