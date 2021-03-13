Delhi HC Still Keeps Tata Nexon EV Eligible For Govt Subsidies

Following the complaint from an owner, the Delhi Government had decided to delist the Tata Nexon EV from its list of EVs on which it offers a discounted price to customers via subsidies. The complaint stated that the owner wasn’t able to get the single charge range from the EV that was claimed by the automaker. Tata Motors responded to the complaint by stating that the range of an EV is dependent on multiple factors which includes the likes of AC usage and driving style.

Furthermore, the ARAI is an independent body that tests all the mass produced vehicles in India on various parameters including range and mileage. The Nexon EV’s claimed figure of 312 km has been certified by the ARAI. As ARAI tests vehicles in controlled conditions, Tata stated that real-world figures can vary. The case was then presented before the Delhi High Court after the Delhi Government decided to delist the Tata Nexon EV from its subsidy plan for electric vehicles.

The government has been actively promoting the mass adoption of EVs in the capital, for which they have been incentivizing customers with subsidies as well as developing the infrastructure around the charging aspect. EV public transport like buses, three-wheelers and commercial taxis have already been deployed by the government. When the Delhi government received the complaint by the owner, it had to make sure that the biggest preconception of EVs – range anxiety - is not strengthened even more into stopping customers from buying them.

The government assured customers that if any automaker is found misleading buyers with incorrect information regarding its EV’s range, it will take strict action against it. This is why the Nexon EV was delisted. However, the Delhi High Court has put a stay order on the process as Tata Motors tries to solve the issue as soon as possible. The High Court has decided to give the Delhi Government some time to file a counter-affidavit regarding this matter, until which the Nexon EV will be eligible for the government subsidies.

Currently the highest-selling EV in the country, Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh li-ion battery which transfers juice to a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, making max power and torque figures of 129 PS/245 Nm respectively. It comes with two driving modes – Drive and Sports - powered by Tata Ziptron technology. Prices for the Nexon EV range between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.39 lakh. Do note that this price is without subsidy and ex-showroom only.

