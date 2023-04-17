Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Launched: 2 Trims, Multiple New Features

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max Dark. It is available in two trims: XZ+ LUX (priced at INR 19.04 lakhs, ex-showroom, All India) and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for the customers across the country (priced at INR 19.54 lakhs, ex-showroom, All India).

Enhanced with a superior high-tech infotainment upgrade, the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark will be the first in the Nexon line up to boast the 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over WiFi, High Definition Rear View Camera, Enhanced audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, Voice assistant in 6 regional languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new User Interface (UI).

This new launch will also adorn the exterior and interior highlights of the Dark range. The signature Midnight Black coloured body will be accentuated with the stylish Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, Satin Black Humanity Line, Projector Headlamps with Tri-Arrow DRLs, Tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, Exclusive #DARK mascot on fender, Shark Fin Antenna and Roof Rails on the exterior, enhancing the overall bold stance of the car.

The Interior will complement the Dark ethos with its Dark-themed interior pack, Jewelled Control Knob, Glossy Piano Black dashboard with signature tri-arrow pattern, Dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, Dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations & EV blue highlight stitches and the Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches

Furthermore, the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark comes with a host of desirable features. Additions like Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, Front Leatherette Ventilated Seats, Air purifier with AQI Display, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming IRVM, Electric Sunroof, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wiper, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Cooled Glovebox, Rear AC Vents, Smart Key with Push button Start/Stop (PEPS), Electrically Operated ORVMS with Auto fold, Rear Wiper Washer & Defogger, 4 Speaker+ 4 Tweeters, Steering Mounted Controls and 17.78 cm (7”)TFT digital instrument cluster with full graphic display are just some of the enhancements that have this car rated high on the Comfort and Convenience scale. It also flaunts of all the safety and connected features along with the specifications of the top end model, making it an irresistible offering.