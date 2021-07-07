New Tata Nexon Dark Edition Goes on Sale in India

Along with the Dark Edition of the Altroz, Tata Motors has also launched the Tata Nexon Dark Edition in India. The new, more masculine-looking model of Kia Sonet rival is now on sale for a starting price of INR 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch of the new Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said:

Harrier Dark, which was launched as a limited edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio. It offered an exciting & unique package to the customers. We are confident that the extended dark range is equally compelling and cater to customers who are looking for bold & stylish cars this festive season.

The Tata Nexon in its Dark Edition sports new Charcoal Black R16 alloys, dark mascot, sonic silver highlights on the body along with matte granite black cladding to accentuate its exterior. The interior of the new model offers a special dark pack and premium leatherette upholstery with tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim. The front headrests have been given a dark embroidery that gels with the overall new theme.

The new Tata Nexon Dark Edition will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol and diesel engine options. It is now available at all Tata Motors dealerships across the country. Bookings for the same are open as well.

All Tata Motors authorised dealerships are decorated in the Dark theme for customers to indulge in this exclusive experience. Additionally, to add aesthetics and accentuate the styling, the company is also introducing exclusive merchandise, which will consist of dark branded premium leather jackets and t-shirts. Furthermore, keeping absolute safety in mind Tata Motors has also introduced a tyre puncture repair kit, as a priority customer offering, to increasing the convenience quotient.