Tata Motors to Deploy 1000 XPRES-T EV cabs in Eastern India

Tata Motors has signed an MoU with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the biggest EV fleet deployment in Eastern India - 1000 XPRES-T EV cabs.

Tata Motors has announced its partnership with EC Wheels India Pvt. Ltd. (an Associate of Steelman Group), an app-based urban transportation service in Kolkata to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T electric sedans for cab transportation.

With a commanding EV market share of 90% in the east, the signing of this MoU makes for the biggest ever EV fleet order in the region. As part of this partnership, the company will commence deliveries in phases.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

The XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.