Tata Motors Launches India's First CNG Cars with AMT - Tiago & Tigor

Tata Motors has launched India's first CNG cars to come equipped with AMT transmission - the Tiago and Tigor.

With an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg, the Tiago iCNG will be available at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakhs and the Tigor iCNG at Rs 8.84 lakhs (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Adding to the current color palate, Tata Motors will be introducing an interesting new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor.

Commenting on launch, Mr. Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high end feature choices and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—Introducing India to its 1st AMT CNG Cars."