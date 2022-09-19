Tata Motors Launches 5W30 Synthetic Engine Oil For Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors has launched a new 5W30 synthetic engine oil for commercial vehicles. The company has specially developed this product to boost the performance of the BS6 diesel engines.

By enhancing engine life and reducing friction between the moving parts, the new Tata Motors 5W30 synthetic engine oil for commercial vehicles improves their reliability, durability and improves emission compliance. The vehicle uptime on the road increases for the transporter to earn more revenues and profits.

The new 5W30 synthetic engine oil has been extensively tested in varied and stringent conditions for over three years. It has been driven for more than ten lakh kilometres in difficult terrains, clocking more than 35,000 hours at the powertrain testing facilities. It uses a rich combination of high-performance polymer with a state-of-the-art additive technology blended in group III base oil.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors said: