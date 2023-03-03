Tata Motors Joins The 5 Million Club

Tata Motors has announced the attainment of the 5 million passenger vehicles production mark. The employees celebrated this milestone in a unique way where the Tata Motors family and the much admired, New Forever range of Tata cars and SUVs came together to create the 50-lakh formation. This milestone is a testimony to the popularity of its cars among Indian customers.

To celebrate the 5-million production milestone, Tata Motors will roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees in India. Through the campaign, Tata Motors will deck-up its dealership and sales outlets with branded outfits and the signatory mnemonic to mark the milestone. The Company will continue month-long celebrations across its manufacturing locations and regional offices.

Tata Motors achieved the 1 million production mark in 2004, the second million in 2010 and reached the 3 million mark in 2015, and rolled out its 4 millionth car in 2020.

In what serves as a testimony to the Company’s strong product portfolio and increasing consumer connect, Tata Motors was able to stride ahead from 4 million cars to the 5 million within three years, despite Covid-19 and Semiconductor shortage crisis which plagued the global automotive industry.

Since 1998, Tata Motors has introduced some iconic brands that have stood the tide of time, played an integral role in shaping the motoring landscape in the post-economic liberalization era and are still popular in many households across India.