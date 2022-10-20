Tata Motors Bags in an Order of 2000 Units of Tata XPRES T EV

Tata Motors has announced that it has bagged an order of 2000 units of the Tata XPRES T EV. They will be delivered to Evera, one of the earliest EV-only - ride-hailing platforms in the Delhi NCR region. These vehicles are an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Tata Motors has been revolutionizing the Indian automotive market with its pioneering efforts and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 89% (YTD), with over 45000 Tata EVs on road till date in the personal and fleet segments.

Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.