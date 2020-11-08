Tata Altroz XM+ variant launched, offers new features at reasonable price

The Tata Altorz XM+ is the latest variant of the homegrown carmaker’s premium hatchback. It promises to deliver a host of new features at a reasonable price. Speaking of, Tata Motors has given the new Altroz XM+ model a sticker price of INR 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What’s New?

The Tata Altroz XM+ variant comes with a 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. The company has also provided steering mounted controls to enhance the overall user experience. The new Altroz XM+ also features voice alerts and voice command recognition. A remote foldable key is also a part of the overall package.

From the outside, the Altroz XM+ looks identical to the other variants of the hatchback. However, to give it an exclusive appearance, Tata Motors has used stylish covers for the 16-inch wheels. As for the colour options, there are four - High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and Midtown Grey.

Speaking on the introduction of the new Tata Altroz XM+ variant, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said:

In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Altroz XM+ variant. With the new model, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price.

In other news, Tata Motors has also introduced a new variant of the Harrier in the Indian market. The company’s flagship SUV is now available in a Camo Edition which looks distinctive than the standard models.

