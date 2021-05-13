Tata Altroz Outsells New-gen Hyundai i20, Baleno Continues to Lead

Last year, Tata Motors introduced the all-new Altroz in the Indian market. It rapidly gained popularity among the buyers because of its unique looks and decently equipped cabin. In its segment, it rivals with the likes of Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno. As per reports, last month, Tata sold 6,649 units of the premium hatchback. Tata Altroz took the second spot in the premium hatchback sales chart. The Tata hatchback pushed the new-gen Hyundai i20 to the third spot as the Korean automaker managed to retail 5,002 units of the car in April 2021. Last month, the sales of Tata Altroz are 32.93 per cent higher than that of the Hyundai i20, which is quite impressive.

There are a lot of reasons behind the popularity of Tata Altroz. Right now, it is the safest premium hatchback one can get in the Indian market because it has scored a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test. It is offered with three different powertrain options. The first one is a 1.2-litre NA petrol mill, which develops power and torque outputs of 86 PS and 113 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 90 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. It also derives power from a more powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which churns out 110 PS of peak power and 140 Nm of twisting force. All three engine options come coupled to a 5-speed MT.

Reports suggest that the carmaker is also working on a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which is expected to hit the Indian shores in the coming months. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 also gets propelled by three different powertrain options. It is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol (88 PS/115 Nm), 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (100 PS/ 240 Nm) and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm). The NA petrol mill comes paired with a 5-speed MT or a CVT, while diesel trim is offered with a 6-speed MT. The turbo petrol engine comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The Tata hatchback is priced between Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Hyundai i20 has priced from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). One can see that the Tata Altroz is significantly cheaper than the new-gen Hyundai i20.