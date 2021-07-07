New Tata Altroz Dark Edition Launched, Bookings Open

Tata Motors has today launched the Tata Altroz Dark Edition in the Indian market. The new bolder and more compelling version of the premium hatchback has been priced at INR 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is now available at all Tata Motors dealerships across the country. Bookings for the same are open as well.

Commenting on the launch of the new Tata Altroz Dark Edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said:

Harrier Dark, which was launched as a limited edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio. It offered an exciting & unique package to the customers. We are confident that the extended dark range is equally compelling and cater to customers who are looking for bold & stylish cars this festive season.

The Tata Altroz has always been appreciated for its futuristic design and style. Its Dark Edition is the new top of the line variant that comes in a Cosmo Black exterior body colour with dark tint finish on R16 alloy wheels and premium dark chrome across the hood. There’s also a dark mascot on the exterior.

On the inside, the new Tata Altroz Dark Edition features a granite black theme with metallic gloss black mid pad and the leatherette upholstery with deep blue tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching. Together they add to the premium-ness of the hatchback. The dark embroidery on the front headrest further accentuates the theme. The new Tata Altroz Dark will be available in the top variant XZ+ for petrol (NA and iTurbo).

All Tata Motors authorised dealerships are decorated in the Dark theme for customers to indulge in this exclusive experience. Additionally, to add aesthetics and accentuate the styling, the company is also introducing exclusive merchandise, which will consist of dark branded premium leather jackets and t-shirts. Furthermore, keeping absolute safety in mind Tata Motors has also introduced a tyre puncture repair kit, as a priority customer offering, to increasing the convenience quotient.