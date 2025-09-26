Suzuki V-STROM SX Gets a Fresh New Look in India

26/09/2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India has given its adventure tourer, the V-STROM SX, a vibrant makeover with four exciting new colour options and updated graphics. The bike keeps its reliable performance and rugged design but now comes with a sportier, more dynamic personality for riders who want to stand out on the road.

Suzuki V Strom Sx In Glass Sparkle Black

The new shades include Pearl Fresh Blue + Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2 + Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White + Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black. Sporty graphics on the body and a textured pattern on the side panels enhance its adventurous yet stylish look, making the V-STROM SX a head-turner on city streets and highways alike.

Powering the motorcycle is the 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled SOHC engine with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) that delivers 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm, offering a smooth balance of performance and fuel efficiency thanks to Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. Its light and agile handling make it a perfect companion for daily rides as well as weekend adventures.

Suzuki V Strom Sx In Pearl Glacier White Metallic

The V-STROM SX also features a comfortable riding position, front upside-down forks, and a sturdy aluminium swingarm, ensuring stability and control in all conditions. The new sporty look is complemented by full-LED headlights, a sharp front beak design, and Michelin Pilot Street tyres for confidence on every ride.

Priced at INR 1,98,018 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the refreshed V-STROM SX is available at all Suzuki dealerships in India. Customers can also avail exchange offers, extended warranty, and attractive financing options.

