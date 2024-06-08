Suzuki to Shutdown its Thailand Automobile Plant by 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the closure of its Thailand automobile plant, Suzuki Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (SMT), by the end of 2025. This move is part of Suzuki’s strategy to optimize its global production structure.

Established in 2011 as part of Thailand's eco-car project, SMT began production in 2012, manufacturing up to 60,000 units annually, including exports. However, with a global shift towards carbon neutrality and electrification, Suzuki has decided to shut down the SMT plant.

Despite the plant closure, SMT will continue to offer sales and after-sales services in Thailand by importing Completely Built Units (CBUs) from other ASEAN region plants, Japan, and India. To support Thailand’s carbon neutrality goals, Suzuki will also introduce electrified models, including hybrids.

Meanwhile in India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commissioned another vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility. This assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar. The new vehicle assembly line has the capability to manufacture 100,000 units per annum. With this additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 900,000 vehicles per annum.