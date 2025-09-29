Suzuki Hayabusa Price in India Hiked by ₹1.16 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the price of its flagship superbike, the legendary Hayabusa, by ₹1.16 lakh following the recent GST hike on motorcycles above 350cc.

Earlier priced at around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hayabusa now retails at ₹18.06 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes after the Government of India revised the GST rate from 28% to 40% on big-capacity motorcycles, making all premium bikes significantly costlier.

Despite the price jump, the Hayabusa remains India’s best-selling superbike. Its mix of aggressive styling, unmatched performance, and long-distance comfort has cemented its position as an icon among enthusiasts. While the hike may slow down sales in the short run, the ‘Busa cult following in India is unlikely to fade—its aspirational appeal and fanbase ensure continued demand.

Known for its 1,340cc inline-four engine, smooth yet blistering performance, and a reputation that spans decades, the Hayabusa is more than just a motorcycle—it’s a dream machine for many riders. Even with the higher price tag, Suzuki is confident that the superbike will hold its ground in India’s big bike market.

With this revision, buyers will need to stretch their budget, but for those chasing the thrill of owning a Hayabusa, the value it brings to the superbike segment still makes it a tempting proposition.

