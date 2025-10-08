Suzuki GIXXER SF and GIXXER Get Sportier Vibes with Fresh Dual-Tone Colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India has refreshed its popular streetfighter duo — the GIXXER SF and GIXXER — with new colour schemes and bold graphics, giving them an even sportier edge.

The fully faired Suzuki GIXXER SF now comes in Metallic Oort Gray + Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Oort Gray, priced from ₹1,37,231 (ex-showroom Delhi). Buyers can enjoy festive offers, including exchange benefits of up to ₹5,000, extended warranty at ₹1,999, or insurance benefits worth up to ₹7,000.

The Suzuki GIXXER gets three new colour options — Metallic Oort Gray + Pearl Mira Red, Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Oort Gray, and Metallic Triton Blue + Glass Sparkle Black — starting at ₹1,26,421 (ex-showroom Delhi). Similar exchange and warranty offers are available, along with insurance benefits of up to ₹6,000.

Both motorcycles are powered by a 155cc, BS-VI OBD-2B compliant single-cylinder engine producing 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology for an ideal mix of power and efficiency.

To make the deal sweeter, Suzuki is offering up to 100% loan options or no hypothecation on both models. As part of its festive Suzuki Moto Fest, dealerships are also offering assured gifts on test rides and new purchases — a perfect excuse to swing a leg over these refreshed GIXXERs.