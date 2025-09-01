Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports of Made-in-India e VITARA EV

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has flagged off exports of Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA, marking a major milestone for India’s EV journey. In August, over 2,900 units of the e VITARA were shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European nations, including the UK, Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, and Belgium.

The export rollout follows the high-profile event at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant on August 26, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the start of e VITARA’s production. He praised Maruti Suzuki for embodying the ‘Make in India’ vision and positioning India as a global hub for EV manufacturing.

Exclusively produced at the Hansalpur facility, the e VITARA is central to Suzuki’s global strategy of making India a strong production base for future-ready mobility. Beyond Europe, the ‘Made in India’ e VITARA will eventually be exported to over 100 countries, while also being sold in the domestic market.

The electric SUV has already been showcased on international and national platforms, including Milan in Italy and the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, where it drew attention for its modern design and clean energy credentials.