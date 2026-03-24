Subaru Teases 420 hp Electric SUV Ahead of NY Auto Show Debut

Subaru is gearing up to unveil an all-new electric SUV at the New York International Auto Show on April 1, 2026—and it’s packing serious punch.

The upcoming SUV will produce a claimed 420 horsepower and feature Subaru’s signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, promising the brand’s trademark grip even in an all-electric format. While performance figures sound exciting, Subaru says the new model will be designed with family usability in mind—hinting at a practical yet capable EV.

Beyond that, details remain under wraps for now, with no official word on battery size, range, or features.

The global debut is scheduled via livestream at 10:25 a.m. ET on April 1, where Subaru is expected to reveal full specifications.

From what we know so far, this could be Subaru blending its rugged DNA with electrification—something enthusiasts and families alike will be watching closely.