Skoda Elroq: The Brand’s Most Affordable EV Hits Production

Skoda Auto has kickstarted series production of the all-electric Elroq at its Mladá Boleslav plant, marking a major step in the brand’s EV expansion. Built alongside the Enyaq and Octavia on a flexible assembly line, the Elroq benefits from optimized manufacturing processes, allowing up to 600 units to be produced daily.

Designed as Škoda’s most budget-friendly electric SUV, the Elroq matches its ICE counterparts in price across several European markets. Based on the MEB platform, it offers battery capacities up to 82 kWh and a range of up to 581 km (WLTP), with rapid charging capabilities.

With over 20,000 orders secured by the end of 2024, the Elroq is already proving to be a strong contender in the compact EV segment.