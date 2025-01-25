Geely Enters Indonesia with EX5 Electric SUV and Local Production Plans

Geely Auto has announced its official entry into Indonesia with the pre-sale of its flagship Geely EX5 electric SUV, marking a major step in its global expansion strategy. The company has also revealed plans to set up local manufacturing in collaboration with PT Handal Indonesia Motor, with production set to begin in Bekasi by Q3 2025.

Expanding Presence in Right-Hand Drive Markets

Since establishing its Indonesian subsidiary in November 2024, Geely has partnered with six leading dealers and aims to build a 100-outlet sales and service network within three years. This move strengthens its presence in right-hand drive markets, ensuring a more localized experience for Indonesian consumers.

Strategic Local Manufacturing

The upcoming Bekasi Phase II plant will meet local production (TKDN) standards and integrate Geely’s advanced battery technology and smart manufacturing processes. As Geely’s seventh global manufacturing hub, the facility will not only produce the Geely EX5 but will also roll out a diverse lineup of SUVs, MPVs, and hybrids over the next three years.

Geely EX5: A Smart, Tech-Loaded EV

The Geely EX5 is designed to set new benchmarks in the electric SUV segment with:

67.2% space efficiency for a spacious interior

Advanced battery tech with Short Blade Battery and CTB integration

Flyme Auto infotainment system with a 10-language voice assistant

ADAS Level 2 driver assistance, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist

Geely’s Global Expansion Gains Momentum

Geely Auto’s 2024 global sales reached 2.17 million units, with international sales surging 53% YoY. NEV sales soared to 888,235 units (+92%), reflecting strong demand. With Indonesia as its latest strategic hub, Geely is poised to become a major player in right-hand drive markets, leveraging cutting-edge EV tech and localized production.