Sporty Mazda: 8 Mazda Sports Cars to Know About

If you are an auto enthusiast, you have likely heard of the Japanese brand Mazda by now. Considering they are one of the top manufacturers in the U.S., it is likely you have yet to hear of the brand. That being said, not all Mazdas are sports cars.

Yes, you heard that right. Within the lineup are a few select vehicles ideal for the more sporty motorist. If you want to know the best sporty Mazda cars, read on.

We'll break it all down in this article.

1. Mazda RX-3

The Mazda RX3 is a classic sports car that has become increasingly popular among enthusiasts. Initially released in the 1970s, the RX3 boasts a sleek design and powerful engine that still turns heads today. Its rotary engine allows for quick acceleration and impressive speed on the road.

With its agile handling and smooth ride, the Mazda RX3 is a favorite among those who love to drive fast and push the limits. Its sporty design and advanced technology make it a top choice for a stylish and thrilling driving experience. The Mazda RX3 is just one of many impressive sports cars that Mazda has to offer.

2. Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX5 Miata is among the top sporty Mazda 8 sports cars enthusiasts should know about. This sleek two-seater roadster has been a massive success since its debut in 1989 and has become an iconic sports car. Its lightweight design, responsive handling, and impressive performance make it popular among drivers who crave a thrilling driving experience.

The latest model comes with a more powerful engine, upgraded technology features, and a sleeker design, making the Mazda MX5 Miata a top pick for those who want a combination of style and performance in their sports car. If you're interested in exploring the latest models or finding more information about the MX-5 Miata, you can visit www.cardinalemazda.com/.

3. Mazda MX-6

Mazda is a renowned brand in the world of sports cars, and their Mazda MX6 is a prime example of their excellence in this field. This sleek and sporty machine has been turning heads since its release in 1987. Its powerful V6 engine and manual transmission make it a joy to drive, while its aerodynamic design and responsive handling provide an unforgettable driving experience.

But the MX6 is not Mazda's lineup's only noteworthy sports car. The Mazda 8 Mazda Sports Cars include other gems such as the iconic RX-8 and the agile MX-5 Miata. Each of these vehicles brings its unique style and performance, solidifying Mazda's reputation as a top player in the world of sports cars.

4. Mazda RX-7

Mazda has a reputation for producing sporty and reliable vehicles, and the Mazda RX7 is no exception. The RX7 is a sleek and stylish sports car that has been a favorite among car enthusiasts for decades. This car has a powerful rotary engine that produces impressive horsepower, making it a dream to drive on winding roads.

With its lightweight design and superior handling, the RX7 is also a top choice for road racing and drifting. From its debut in 1978 to its final production in 2002, the Mazda RX7 continues to be a highly sought-after sports car, solidifying its place in the lineup of iconic Mazdas.

5. Mazda Cosmo Sport 110S

The Mazda Cosmo Sport 110S is one of the Japanese brand's most iconic and highly regarded sports cars. It was introduced in 1967 as Mazda's first rotary-powered sports car. The sleek and sporty design of the 110S captured the attention of car enthusiasts worldwide. With a 150 horsepower engine, it could reach a top speed of 124 mph, making it a formidable sports car for its time.

The 110S also featured unique styling elements, such as its "flying roof" design and pop-up headlights. Today, the Mazda Cosmo Sport 110S is a highly sought-after collectible for its beautiful design and impressive performance. It remains a testament to Mazda's commitment to creating sporty and innovative cars.

6.MazdaSpeed 6

The MazdaSpeed 6 is a sporty Mazda car that continues to impress car enthusiasts with its sleek design and impressive performance. With a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine that produces 274 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, the MazdaSpeed 6 is a force to be reckoned with on the road. Its aggressive yet refined exterior features a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Inside, the MazdaSpeed 6 offers a comfortable and luxurious cabin with leather-trimmed seats, a Bose premium audio system, and advanced technology features. It's no wonder the MazdaSpeed 6 is one of the top Mazda sports cars to know about.

7. Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX30 is just one of many sporty Mazda cars making waves in the automotive world. With its sleek design and powerful engine, it's no wonder why the MX30 is a top choice for sports car enthusiasts. But the MX30 is not alone in its sporty reputation.

Mazda also offers a range of other impressive sports cars, such as the MX5, MX3, and the iconic RX7. Each of these sports car models features unique designs and performance capabilities, but they all share the same dedication to speed and style that Mazda is known for. Whether you're a fan of sedans or Mazda SUVs, Mazda has a sports car that will catch your eye.

8. Mazda 323 GT-R

The Mazda 323 GTR is one of the sporty Mazda cars that stands out in sports cars. It was introduced in the 1980s and quickly became a fan favorite with its impressive speed, handling, and sleek design.

The GTR version of the Mazda 323 was designed explicitly for rallying, making it a top choice for drivers looking for a robust and reliable vehicle. This car boasts a 1.8L turbocharged engine and all-wheel-drive, making it a force to be reckoned with on the race track. With its speed, style, and performance, the Mazda 323 GTR is a true classic among Mazda sports cars.

Unleash Your Thrills With a Sporty Mazda

In conclusion, these 8 Mazda Sports Cars are a must-know for any sports car enthusiast. From the sleek and athletic design to the powerful engines and advanced technology, these cars will surely provide an exhilarating driving experience.

Take advantage of owning one of these impressive vehicles. Visit your local Mazda dealership today and take a Sporty Mazda for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Did you learn something new from this article? If so, check out our blog for more educational content.