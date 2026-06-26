Mercedes Data Shows Electric Trucks Are Ready for Long Haul

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is making a strong case for electric freight. After analysing more than 3,000 real-world tours, the company says battery-electric trucks are already capable of handling daily long-haul and logistics duties.

The data backs it up. Around 80 eActros trucks are currently operating within Mercedes’ own logistics network, collectively covering over six million electric miles. Between November 2025 and March 2026 alone, more than 3,100 charging events were recorded, highlighting consistent and reliable operations across inbound routes.

One standout example comes from logistics firm Seifert. Its eActros 600 regularly covers nearly 600 km per day between Wörth am Rhein and Bielefeld, hauling an average load of 36 tonnes. The benefits go beyond emissions. The operator reports monthly toll savings exceeding €4,000, alongside annual CO₂ reductions of around 90 tonnes. Interestingly, about half of the charging is done using public infrastructure, showing growing usability beyond depot setups.

The broader market is also gaining traction. In 2025, electric trucks over 16 tonnes saw around 5,000 registrations across the EU—a 51% jump year-on-year. However, they still account for only about 2% of the total market, leaving plenty of room for growth.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has introduced the eActros Lowliner, a new variant aimed at high-volume transport. Orders will open in EU markets from Q3 2026, with production set to begin in 2027.