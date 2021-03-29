Skoda Kushaq Scout Rendered, Looks Rugged & Macho – VIDEO

We know that Skoda introduces rugged and off-road-friendly versions of its offerings under the Scout nameplate. In the Indian market, the Czech carmaker followed this tradition with the Skoda Kodiaq. Since the upcoming Skoda Kushaq has finally shed its veils, we can expect it to get the Scout treatment at a later stage. But how will the Skoda Kushaq Scout look like? Well, here’s a digital rendering of the Skoda Kushaq Scout, which packs in the answer for you folks.

The rendering is made by Shoeb R. Kalania, and the video of the same was uploaded on his YouTube channel. The designer has made a slew of tweaks to the Kushaq to help it don the Scout livery. The changes include a new Forest Green paint scheme that gives the Kushaq an adventure-ready look. The artist has also changed the skid plate here. It now extends across the Kushaq’s width. However, the air intakes look identical to the recently-unveiled model.

Around the sides, the compact-SUV gets bigger diamond-cut alloy wheels in this rendering, which are borrowed from the Kodiaq Scout. The Skoda badging seen on the front fenders have also been replaced with Scout badges. Moreover, the door sills now feature satin-chrome inserts, and a similar theme is used for the ORVM caps and roof rails. Overall, the Skoda Kushaq looks quite different in its Scout avatar. Sadly, there are no updates from Skoda about the introduction of Kushaq Scout yet. And even if it gets a green signal from the carmaker, do not expect it to come anytime sooner than 2022.

Talking of the Kushaq’s mechanical specifications, it will go on sale with two engine options – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The smaller 1.0L TSI motor will put out 115 PS against 175 Nm, whereas the bigger 1.5L TSI engine will produce peak power and torque outputs of 150 PS and 250 Nm, respectively. The gearbox options will include a 6-speed MT for the manual variants. The automatic trims will come with a 6-speed AT when powered by the 1.0L TSI engine. However, with the 1.5L TSI power plant, the automatic variants will get the 7-speed DCT unit. The Skoda Kushaq’s price will be announced in June, and the deliveries will begin a month after the price announcement.