Production-Spec Skoda Kushaq To Debut In India On March 18, 2021

The Skoda Kushaq is one of the most awaited new SUVs launching in India this year. The Czech carmaker has now announced that the production-spec Kushaq will be globally unveiled here in India on March 18, 2021. Price announcement of the Kushaq will take place at a later date. The Kushaq was first previewed as the Skoda Vision IN Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Earlier last month, Skoda gave us a glimpse at the Kushaq prototype, ahead of its global premiere. Here's what we know about the SUV so far.

The Skoda Kushaq will be the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product that will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. This is a heavily localized version (with up to 95% local content) of VW Group's smallest modular platform, the MQB-A0. While the carmaker is yet to reveal the Kushaq’s exterior dimensions, they have revealed that it will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm. Not only is that longer than the wheelbase of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos (2,610mm), but it is also longer than even the Karoq. That should really translate to generous space on the inside.

The Skoda Kushaq will be offered with two petrol engine options in India. VW Group's 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine will be the mainstay on the Kushaq. This engine will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Skoda will also be offering a larger 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. This is the same engine that does duty on the Karoq and the VW T-Roc. There will however be no diesel engine on offer.

In terms of design, the production-spec Kushaq will be quite close to the Vision IN Concept. It will sport Skoda's signature butterfly grille along with a split LED headlamp setup. It looks quite butch and truly SUV-ish with an upright bonnet, angular bumper flanked by large air intakes, rugged-looking skid plate. high ground clearance and generous body cladding all around. The flared wheel arches and the large alloy wheels from the concept will certainly be toned down. The production-spec model is likely to come wearing 17-inch alloys.

Skoda has, however, not revealed the interior design of the Kushaq yet. We expect fit and finish levels and quality of materials to be of typical Skoda standards. Skoda, however, has revealed a few features that the Kushaq will come equipped with. The Kushaq will be the first Skoda in India to be offered with the brand's new connected car tech with over-the-air updates. It will also feature an automatic climate control, a sunroof, and cruise control. The Kushaq is expected to hit the market by May/June 2021. Skoda is reportedly eyeing a very aggressive price positioning for the Kushaq in India and we expect it to range between INR 9-17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.