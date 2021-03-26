Skoda unveiled the production-spec Kushaq in India earlier last week and they also revealed that the compact SUV will be available in three trim levels in India - Active , Ambition and top-spec Style trim. Prices for the Kushaq will be announced sometime in June before the deliveries in July. One of the biggest talking points about the Kushaq has been its styling. The Kushaq is easily the most handsome looking car in this segment and we can't help but imagine a Monte Carlo version of the Skoda Kushaq.

Currently, it is only the Skoda Rapid that gets a Monte Carlo Edition in India. The Rapid Monte Carlo comes in an exclusive red paint scheme with blacked-out elements all over - blacked-out grille, ORVMs, roof and even a black boot-lid spoiler. It also gets unique dual-tone alloy wheels. The interiors are meanwhile draped in black upholstery with contrast red stitching for an element of sportiness. Now image all these visual enhancements being thrown at the Kushaq compact SUV.

In fact, In Europe, a similarly sized SUV called the Kamiq also gets a Monte Carlo edition. The Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo edition comes with unique paint options, with red being the signature color. It also gets blacked-out ORVMs, grille, and roof rails, sportier 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and Monte Carlo badges all over. On the inside, the Kamiq Monte Carlo gets sporty black and red upholstery, sporty front seats, white ambient lighting, and a black leather wrapped steering wheel with red contrasting stitching.

If Skoda adopts a similar route for the Kushaq in India, we think it will be a great addition to the lineup. Imagine a Kushaq in a snazzier paint shade, blacked-out elements and sportier looking alloy wheels. Skoda could even take this opportunity to add some key missing features on the Kuhsaq such as powered seats, panoramic sunroof and a digital driver's display, making them exclusive on the top-spec Monte Carlo trim. Skoda has, however, not officially hinted about a Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq, at least at launch.

It could be introduced at a later point of time, perhaps a year later, to keep the momentum going. If and when launched, the Kushaq Monte Carlo could be about INR 20,000-30,000 more expensive than the standard model. As for now, the carmaker is gearing up for the launch of the Kushaq sometime in June. Due to heavy localization and sharing of essential components with other VW Group models, Skoda should be able to position the Kushaq very aggressively in the market. We expect the prices to range between INR 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.