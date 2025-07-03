Think luxury cars come with eye-watering price tags? Think again. While many assume that premium vehicles automatically mean premium costs, savvy buyers know there are ways to drive away in style without breaking the bank.

Photo by Pixabay

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts, understands the automotive market inside out. His role in ensuring quality and consistency across thousands of suppliers gives him unique insight into vehicle values and market dynamics.

With the right approach and timing, luxury doesn't have to mean financial strain. Urbonas shares his top five strategies for securing that dream car while keeping your wallet happy.

5 Ways to Bag Yourself a Luxury Car at a Lower Price

1. Choose Uncommon Colours

Everyone wants white, black, or silver cars. But step outside this comfort zone, and dealers suddenly become your best friend. That beautiful deep blue or rich burgundy luxury car might be exactly what you're after.

“Unusual colours can knock thousands off the price because they've been sitting on the lot longer,” notes Urbonas. “Dealers would rather move inventory than wait for the ‘perfect’ buyer who wants that specific shade.”

Plus, you'll stand out from the sea of monochrome vehicles on the road. Sometimes being different pays off in more ways than one.

2. Shop at Month-End

Timing really is everything in car sales. Those last few days of the month? That's when salespeople are scrambling to hit their targets, and suddenly that ‘final price’ becomes surprisingly flexible.

“Sales teams have quotas to meet, and they'd rather make a smaller profit than miss their numbers entirely,” explains Urbonas. “I've seen buyers save substantial amounts simply by walking onto a forecourt on the 29th instead of the 2nd.”

The same principle applies to end of quarter and end of year shopping. Patience can literally pay off.

3. Consider Certified Pre-Owned Programs

New doesn't always mean better value. Luxury brands often offer certified pre-owned programs that give you nearly-new vehicles with warranties, but without that massive depreciation hit.

“A two-year-old luxury car can offer 80% of the new car experience for 60% of the price,” says Urbonas. “You're getting premium features, reliability guarantees, and that luxury feel without paying for someone else's first few years of ownership.”

These programs typically include multi-point inspections, extended warranties, and roadside assistance - essentially new car benefits without new car costs.

4. Research Maintenance and Parts Costs

This is where many luxury car dreams turn into financial nightmares. Before you fall in love with that gorgeous interior, check what it actually costs to keep the car running.

“Some luxury brands have surprisingly affordable maintenance schedules, while others will shock you with their service costs,” warns Urbonas. “A little research upfront can save you from years of expensive surprises.”

Look into parts availability, typical service intervals, and common issues for your target model. Knowledge is your best defence against unexpected costs.

5. Negotiate the Total Deal, Not Just Price

Smart buyers look beyond the sticker price. Extended warranties, maintenance packages, financing rates - everything is potentially negotiable when you know how to approach it.

“Dealers have flexibility across multiple areas,” explains Urbonas. “If they won't budge on price, they might throw in extended coverage or better financing terms. The total cost of ownership is what really matters.”

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“The luxury car market thrives on emotion and impulse, but the smartest buyers do their homework first. Knowing exactly what you want - and what alternatives exist - puts you in control of the conversation rather than letting a salesperson dictate terms. I've seen too many people walk into dealerships unprepared and end up paying thousands more than necessary simply because they didn't understand their options.

“The key is treating this like any major purchase decision. You wouldn't buy a house without researching the market, so why approach a luxury car differently? When you understand model comparisons, typical pricing, and seasonal trends, you're much less likely to be swayed by high-pressure tactics or artificial urgency. The best deals go to buyers who can walk away - and dealers know this.”