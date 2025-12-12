BMW 3 Series Marks 50 Years and Prepares for All-Electric Next Generation

The BMW 3 Series has completed an impressive 50-year production run, with more than 18 million units built across 18 plants in 13 countries since its debut in 1975. The iconic sedan remains one of BMW’s most important global models, anchoring the brand’s manufacturing network for five decades.

Today, the seventh-generation 3 Series is produced in Munich, Shenyang (China), San Luis Potosí (Mexico), and regional facilities including Chennai, Rayong, and Araquari. BMW is gearing up for the next chapter, with the fully electric eighth-generation model scheduled to begin production in Munich in late 2026 on the automaker’s Neue Klasse platform.

Production began at BMW’s Munich plant in 1975, and by 1982 the second generation introduced a groundbreaking fully automated body shop, achieving over 90% automation with industrial robots. As demand grew, manufacturing expanded to Plant Dingolfing in 1980 and Plant Regensburg in 1986.

The 3 Series also played a major role in BMW’s global expansion. Production began in Rosslyn, South Africa in 1984 and later in Spartanburg, USA in 1994. Since Regensburg opened, the 3 Series has served as the launch model for nearly every new BMW plant, including Spartanburg, Leipzig, San Luis Potosí and the BBA joint venture in China.

Looking ahead, BMW confirmed that production of the eighth-generation 3 Series will expand to China and Mexico, with Plant Dingolfing also set to rejoin the manufacturing network, reinforcing the model’s long-standing global footprint.