Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched at Rs 99.81 Lakh in India

Audi India has introduced the Q7 Signature Edition, an exclusive, limited-run version of its flagship luxury SUV, starting at ₹99.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Q7 Technology variant, this edition blends bespoke styling with premium features to elevate the SUV’s luxury appeal.

The Q7 Signature Edition comes equipped with unique design highlights such as Audi rings LED entry lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps, metallic key cover, stainless steel pedals, and an Espresso Mobile in-car coffee system. It also features a dashcam with a universal traffic recorder and striking R20 alloy wheels with a special paint finish.

Powering the SUV is a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid tech, producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. With a 0–100 km/h time of just 5.6 seconds, quattro AWD, and adaptive air suspension, the Q7 Signature Edition promises performance with poise.

Inside, it offers a 7-seater layout, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system, MMI touch navigation, wireless charging, 4-zone climate control, and Park Assist Plus with a 360° camera.

Available in five colours—Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey—the Q7 Signature Edition brings together exclusivity, tech, and performance in one stylish package. Limited units are on offer, and all exclusive features come as part of Audi Genuine Accessories.