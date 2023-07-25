Scania Secures Significant Truck Order in the UK

Scania is committed to delivering on the premium brand promise towards customers and driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Consortium Purchasing group orders an extensive fleet of trucks to be delivered across the Culina Group, WS Group and A.W. Jenkinson Group.

The complete order consists of 2,500 trucks to be delivered over 12 months. The deal includes internal combustion engine trucks powered by the latest generation 13-litre SUPER drivetrain and 100 battery-electric trucks, some of the first Scania regional-haul battery-electric 4×2 tractor units to be used on UK roads.

Each vehicle will be supported by three years of full repair and maintenance contracts, with some trucks financed through Scania Financial Services.