Scania Longline Cab Enters Production with Extended Sleeper Setup

Scania has officially moved its Longline cab into low-volume production, introducing an extended cab option for long-haul operators in Europe. Sales begin in April 2026, with first deliveries expected later this year.

Built using a combination of Scania’s CrewCab and S-series high-roof platform, the Longline stands out as a factory-certified extended cab—something Scania claims is currently unmatched by other OEMs.

Production is split across Sweden, with the cab assembled in Laxå and the chassis built in Södertälje. Unlike fully pre-configured sleeper cabins, the Longline is designed as a flexible base. It comes with a standard bed setup along with storage or shelving, while offering defined mounting points for customers to customise the interior as per their needs.

At launch, the Longline will be available in two lengths—28 and 31—both featuring a high roof and over two metres of interior height, allowing occupants to stand comfortably inside.

The extended dimensions are made possible under Europe’s Increased Vehicle Dimensions (IVD) regulations, which permit longer vehicle configurations for improved efficiency and driver comfort.