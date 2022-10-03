Scan This QR Code & Watch Bajaj Pulsar N160 Thrilling Commercial

Bajaj Auto has come up with a new and interesting marketing idea. The company has created a TV commercial which people can watch by scanning a QR code.

Aired during the India vs South Africa match, the film for the all-new Pulsar N160 encouraged viewers to ‘scan’ an embedded QR code to land on a second film – unlocking another level of an action-packed extravaganza!

Created by Ogilvy, the 2-part advertisement has created ripples on social media, with legions of fans taking to a popular microblogging site to talk about the ad's novelty and the payoff on the scan.

With this ad, Bajaj Auto has chosen to go a completely different way for advertising this latest addition to the much-loved Pulsar range. The film displays the thrilling performance and excellent control of Pulsar N160, featuring some gravity-defying stunts that serve dollops of thrill!