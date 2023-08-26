Rolls-Royce Spectre & Ghost Showcased at Salon Privé, Concours d’Elégance

From 30th August 2023, patrons of luxury will convene at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire for one of the final summer highlights in the luxury calendar: Salon Privé.

In recognition of this highly exclusive gathering, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will showcase Spectre, the world’s first ultra-luxury all-electric super coupé, and Ghost, the most successful product in the marque’s storied 119-year history. Each of these beautiful commissions is indicative of the extensive scope of the marque’s craft, design, and engineering competencies.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Spectre represents an exciting new era for the world’s leading luxury marque – the beginning of a bold all-electric age. Almost two years ago, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made an historic announcement, declaring its commitment to electric technology: in 2023, the brand would launch its first-fully electric car, and by the end of 2030 the marque’s entire portfolio of cars will be all-electric.

Since this momentous announcement, Spectre has been on a remarkable journey, undergoing a rigorous testing programme, in extreme conditions and temperatures, spanning 2.5million kilometres, simulating more than 400 years of use. Spectre has also received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the world’s media, following its global launch in California earlier this summer.

At this year’s Salon Privé, Spectre will be presented in a bright expression of Witterings Blue with a vibrant Mandarin Coachline, illustrating the contemporary yet luxurious essence that exists at the very heart of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Upon opening the doors, one encounters an interior suite of Charles Blue, offset with Mandarin applied to the seat piping and monogrammed headrests.

In addition to the Witterings Blue Spectre that will take pride of place front and centre of the stand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to confirm that a second Spectre will be on display at the event. A truly sleek and bold commission presented in Chartreuse and Black Diamond, with a cosseting and calming cabin finished in Chartreuse, Grace White and Peony Pink, will join the daily parade throughout the grounds of Blenheim Palace.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Ghost represents a world of boundless potential, an authentic automotive wonder, built on the marque’s proprietary all-aluminium spaceframe Architecture of Luxury. For Salon Privé, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents a truly vibrant and playful expression of Ghost, finished in Tucana Purple, a colour reminiscent of the Southern night sky that surrounds the Tucana constellation. A striking and contrasting Lime Green Coachline, combined with Lime Green Pinstripe Tyres, confidently resolve the exterior. Inside, the Lime Green interior appointments on the seat piping, steering wheel, monogrammed headrests, and arm rests, echo the exterior hue.

In addition to the Tucana Purple Ghost on the stand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to confirm that a second Ghost will elegantly lead the Tour Privé, a rolling 120-mile concours through the Cotswolds – an honour reflective of this motor car’s significant stature.