Rolls-Royce Introduces Exclusive Scent: Because Even Air Should Be Luxurious

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first-ever in-car fragrance, adding a new layer of exclusivity to its ultra-luxurious lineup. Debuting in the Phantom, the Rolls-Royce Scent is diffused through a bespoke system designed to create a subtle, long-lasting aroma without overwhelming occupants.

A Fragrance Fit for a Rolls-Royce

Crafted after 30 iterations and tested in extreme conditions, the scent blends Cedarwood, Rosewood, Amyris, and Iris to deliver a refined, calming experience. Unlike conventional car air fresheners, Rolls-Royce ensures its fragrance matches the opulence of its interiors.

Coming to More Models?

While exclusive to the Phantom for now, this bespoke scent system could expand to models like the Ghost, Cullinan, and Spectre, echoing BMW’s Ambient Air Package but with unmatched sophistication.

Price? If You Have to Ask...

Rolls-Royce remains discreet about the cost, but for a brand where buyers routinely spend over $500,000, pricing is hardly a concern. With its commitment to unparalleled luxury, Rolls-Royce ensures that even the air inside its cars is nothing short of extraordinary.