Renault Kwid NEOTECH Edition Launched, Gets Dual-Tone Exterior

Renault India, the French automaker has launched the 2020 NEOTECH edition of Kwid entry-level hatchback in the country. The Renault Kwid NEOTECH edition prices start at INR 4,29,800* for the 0.8L MT variant, INR 4,51,800* for the 1.0L MT variant and INR 4,83,800* for the 1.0L AMT variant. While the prices for the standard Renault Kwid starts at INR 2,99,800* for the base 0.8L model, the Neotech edition is based on the top-spec RXL variant and commands a premium of INR 30,000 over the regular variants.

The Neotech limited-edition variants will feature first-in-segment dual-tone exterior in two colour combinations - Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. Other changes to the exterior include chrome add-on grille and B-pillar black tapping, 3D decals on the C-pillar and NEOTECH door claddings. The rest of the design remains the same as the standard Kwid.

The 2020 Neotech edition gets many changes inside the cabin to entice the buyers. It comes with an 8-inch UFC infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seat fabric modification with blue inserts & blue stitches and chrome AMT dial.

Speaking about the features, the Renault Kwid Neotech edition will continue to get many segment-best features as offered in the standard model. These include LED digital instrument cluster, rear camera a floor console-mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279-litres. The standard Kwid gets a 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution.

The Renault Kwid is offered with two engine options in the country – an 800cc petrol motor mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 1.0-litre petrol motor with an option of both the 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox called the Easy-R shift. The Renault Kwid is also offered with an optional extended warranty package of up to 5 years & 1,00,000 km.

The Renault Kwid will continue to compete against the likes of Maruti Alto, Maruti S-Presso and Datsun redi-GO in the Indian market.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi