Renault Triber price increased by up to INR 13,000 - IAB Report

Renault India launched the Triber in the country more than a year ago, however, the AMT version of the MPV was introduced in May this year. The 7-seater car sits in the middle of the company’s product line-up in the Indian market; a step above the Kwid and a place lower than the Duster.

Available in a total of 7 variants and 2 transmission options, the Renault Triber price has been revised. All the trims of the MPV have become costlier with a hike of up to INR 13,000. Following is a detailed table of the same:

Renault Triber Variant Old Price* New Price* Price Hike RXE INR 4.99 lakh INR 5.12 lakh INR 13,000 RXL INR 5.85 lakh INR 5.89 lakh INR 4,000 RXL AMT INR 6.18 lakh INR 6.29 lakh INR 11,000 RXT INR 6.35 lakh INR 6.39 lakh INR 4,000 RXT AMT INR 6.68 lakh INR 6.79 lakh INR 11,000 RXZ INR 6.89 lakh INR 6.94 lakh INR 5,000 RXZ AMT INR 7.22 lakh INR 7.34 lakh INR 12,000

Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been incorporated in the Triber. All of its features and specifications remain untouched.

Powering the 7-seater MPV is the familiar BR10 1.0-litre Dual VVT petrol engine. The naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill produces a maximum power of 72 PS at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. Speculations say that Renault is likely to introduce a new engine option. It would be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill with a power and torque output of 100 PS and 160 Nm respectively. It would be available in both the manual and AMT gearboxes.

Projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 14-inch alloy wheels, LED instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and passive keyless entry are some of the salient features of the Renault Triber.