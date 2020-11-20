Renault Kiger render shows expected features of production-ready model

Renault recently unveiled the Kiger concept car giving enthusiasts an idea about how the production-ready model of the new compact SUV would look like. While the French car-maker did not disclose the list of features of the upcoming Nissan Magnite rival, it did say that the final model will have 80% similarities with the concept car. So, keeping this in mind, digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has created a Renault Kiger render to show the expected features of the production-ready model.

The rendered image showcases that the front of the Renault Kiger does not retain the long LED DRL and blacked-out grille from the concept car. They are replaced by a conventional chrome grille. However, the headlight and foglamp setup appear to have been left untouched. Gone are the funky yet sporty-looking alloy wheels and knobbier tyres. Shoeb has used a different combination that is much more realistic and pleasing to the eyes.

In the Renault Kiger render, the side profile of the compact SUV has been toned down a bit. The ORVMs and door handles are not what we saw in the concept car and carry a simplistic design approach. The side body cladding has been slightly altered as well for an overall balanced visual appearance. Another major change that we see in the rendering is the removal of the large roof-rails which seemed to be overkill anyway. The new pair of silver ones look pretty nice and gets the job done. Also, the roof-mounted spoiler, although not clearly visible in the rendering, has been replaced with a simple unit.

Looking at the Renault Kiger render, it feels that the actual production model of the new compact SUV would be very similar to it. What do you guys think of it? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Image Source: indianauto.com]