Check Out Renault Kiger's Five Accessory Packs In Detail

Renault launched the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India earlier this week with prices starting from INR 5.45 lakh, going up to INR 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes the Kiger the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country currently. Renault is offering the Kiger in four trim levels - RxE, RxL, RxT, and RxZ - with two engine options to choose from. If you are looking to customize the Kiger further, you'd be happy to know that Renault is offering five different accessory packs with the sub-compact SUV - Attractive, Essential, SUV, Smart, and Smart+. Let's tell you about them in a little more detail.

Attractive Pack

The Attractive package is essentially meant to make your Kiger look more attractive. To that effect, the package brings in a generous amount of chrome as accessories to the exterior of the car. While some may like it, the chrome additions make the Kiger look a bit too loud. Here's what the pack includes :

Front grille chrome liner

Chrome element on front bumper

Chrome surround for DRLs

Front grille chrome garnish

Window frame kit

Chrome cap for ORVM

C-Pillar garnish

Chrome on tailgate

Essential Pack

This package brings in a few essential or must-have features that you should definitely opt for. It includes :

Car cover

Carpet mat

Mud flaps

Bumper protectors

SUV Pack

If the Kiger isn't SUV enough for you already, you can equip yours with the SUV pack to further enhance its appeal. The accessories accentuate the look of the Kiger in some regards.

Front skid plates

Rear trunk cladding

Door scuttles

Body cladding on the side

Smart Pack

The Smart package adds a handful of important features which can be really useful at times. We wish some of these features were offered as standard on the Kiger. This package includes :

Front parking sensors

Boot lamp

Armrest console organise

3D floor mat

Smart+ Pack

The Smart+ pack, along with the Smart pack, are our two favorite accessory packages that Renault is offering with the Kiger. We would definitely urge you to opt for this package as this too adds some very useful features.

Wireless phone charger

Philips PM 2.5 air purifier

Ambient lighting

Puddle lamp

By itself, the Kiger is already a pretty handsome sub-compact SUV with a split LED headlamp setup, Renault’s winged front grille, pronounced rear haunches, a sculpted bonnet, flared wheel arches and heavy body cladding all around. Renault is offering six exterior paint shades - Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. Interestingly, dual-tone paint options will be available on all trims of the Kiger but the Radiant Red finish is exclusive to the top variant.

Based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan, the Kiger is essentially a sister car of the Nissan Magnite. The powertrain options are thus the same that's offered with the Magnite. That means there are two engine options on offer - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. The former gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Meanwhile, the latter comes with the 5-speed or a CVT gearbox. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and Ford Ecosport.

